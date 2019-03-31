'Use Africa's wealth to empower youth' - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa
Akufo-Addo, has urged leaders in Africa to use the enormous wealth the continent is endowed with to develop and empower their respective youth populations .
To this end, the President noted that Africa must develop a strategy to reap the demographic dividend that a youthful population offers, adding that “the population opportunity will not automatically guarantee us a future of growth and prosperity. Demographic dividends do not come automatically. They have to be earned.”
PICTURE: President Akufo-Addo addressing the Harvard Institute of Politics
President Akufo-Addo made this known on Friday, 29th
To
“No one needs to tell us that mass unemployment in Africa, especially amongst her youth, is a ticking time bomb. The so-called Arab Spring showed clearly that
PICTURE: President Akufo-Addo with the University Marshal, Margot Gill
With young people willing to risk everything to improve their circumstances, the President noted that increasing investment in young people is key, including promoting quality education that prepares them for a future of opportunities.
“That is why the Free Senior High School policy, instituted by my government two years ago, which is expanding dramatically access to secondary school education for all of Ghana’s young people, is opening up greater and greater vistas of opportunities for Ghana’s young female population.
Describing the 21st century as the century of science and technology, the President noted that the mastery of digital technology by African youth must be the compelling challenge for them if, indeed, they are to survive in this competitive, technological environment.
PICTURE: President Akufo-Addo with the President of Harvard University, Lawrence Bacow
Additionally, with several economies on the continent dependent on the production and export of raw materials, President Akufo-Addo noted that there is no way these economies can produce wealth and prosperity for their peoples, especially their youth, explaining that “it is time we were responsible for processing our own resources. It is
President Akufo-Addo also advocated for the involvement of young people in decisions that affect them, explaining that Africa cannot talk about shaping the future without talking about the welfare and wellbeing of young people.
“It is important that Africa takes these ideas forward to harness the value of a youthful population, holding human rights, gender equality, development of human capital, and dignity at the
PICTURE: President Akufo-Addo with a section of the students from Harvard University's Centre for African Studies
Whilst stressing that Africa does not have a DNA that dooms her to failure, Africans, the President added, can, like all the other peoples that have succeeded, make life meaningful and worth living for their own people.
“There is an abundance of dynamic, entrepreneurial talent on our continent struggling to express itself and take advantage of such conditions. We have to encourage this expression with full
credit: Jubilee House Communications