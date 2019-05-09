NDC elders stop Ofosu Ampofo from honouring police invitation

The National Democratic Congress says it will not allow its national chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to honour the invitation by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The party has, therefore, urged the Director General of the CID, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to proceed to arrest Mr Ampofo if she wants.
“If the CID wishes to arrest our national chairman, they can proceed to do so…. He has no assistance to render the CID as far as this matter is concerned,” the NDC stated at a press conference in Accra on Thursday.
The CID on Wednesday invited Mr Ampofo to assist in investigations into some recent kidnappings and fire outbreaks.
He stressed that the NDC will not be muffled or unnerved by “a Police CID Director General who has shown by her actions to be a partisan and based supporter, and member of the NPP”.
He also called on members of the NDC to show solidarity with their national chairman and to ensure that his freedom is not jeopardized by any of the vigilante forces that are at the disposal of the government.
Alhaji Iddrisu stated that NDC’s former ministers and former appointees will no longer answer questions before any inquisition panels and bodies since it’s a means to harass and prosecute them.
