Ofosu Ampofo declines Police invitation over kidnappings, fire outbreaks

The chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has declined a police invitation to him over some kidnappings and fire outbreaks in the country.
A letter from his lawyers, Ayeni and Felli and addressed to the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), said the police’s invitation to their client was prejudicial to the ongoing trial of Mr Ofosu Ampofo on the matter of conspiring to cause harm and assault against a public officer.
The letter added that, the police invitation is an attempt by the security agencies to shift the blame over the inability of the security agencies to address the what it describes as an increasing state of insecurity in the country.
Below is the full letter
RE: LETTER OF INVITATION
We act as lawyers for Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and have his instructions to respond to your letter dated May 7, 2019 and referenced CID/AR .12 5/2O1g /3-4
It is common knowledge that our client and one other person are currently the subject of criminal proceedings in court in Criminal Case Number CRo$8 s/zo1g intituled The Republic v. Samuel Ofosu Ampfofo & Anthony Kwaku Boahen.
The charges against them arose out of investigations your office claims to have undertaken into certain voice recordings after the violence-ridden Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections.
You would recall that when your office claimed to have “intercepted" a tape, our client, upon honouring your invitation, was arrested and interrogated for several hours by your investigators on suspicion of having committed the offence of kidnapping, among others.
Realizing that the statements contained in the unconstitutionally obtained tape could not sustain the charge of kidnapping against our client, your office immediately dropped that charge.
Having carefully reviewed your letter against the background of the ongoing prosecution of our client, we are unable to resist the conclusion that your invitation and so-called investigations into kidnapping, arson and other crimes is collateral to the on-going criminal trial, and that its purpose is partly to prejudice our client’s defence.
Further, our client views the letter of invitation as reflective of an undeniable pattern of political harassment and intimidation which violates his fundamental human rights, particularly his constitutional rights to personal dignity and political association that is devoid of intimidation and harassment.
On our part, while we appreciate that every citizen has a constitutional duty to assist law enforcement agencies in the discharge of their mandate, our considered view is that the current invitation constitutes a gross abuse of the investigative and prosecutorial powers of the police as a public institution.
We take the respectful view that since our client is not under arrest for the alleged offences, he is legally entitled to decline your invitation. We have therefore advised him accordingly.
Finally, our client has instructed us to make it abundantly clear to you, which we hereby do, that he is a politician, and as the National Chairman of National Democratic Congress, the largest opposition party in the country, he and his party leadership and members cannot help but notice the failing security situation in the country since the present government took office.
Your invitation, its tone and insinuations, is simply an attempt to “pass the buck", and shift the blame over the increasing inability of the security agencies, including your outfit, to manage and control the failures of security and the governance structures of the country as a whole. Looking for scape-goats would not improve the situation.
Accept, Madam Director-General, the assurances of our highest consideration.
Yours sincerely,
Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine
Cc: The Inspector General of Police Ghana Police Service Cantonments - Accra
Mr. Baffour Apenteng Nyamekye CID Headquarters
Cantonments — Accra
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo National Chairman
National Democratic Congress