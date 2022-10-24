Mahama to speak on Ghana’s economy on Thursday

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be speaking on the current economic situation of the country this Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7 pm.
The address will touch on what the party says is “Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land”.
The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi made this known in a Facebook post on Monday, October 24, 2022.
"John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land and the way forward on Thursday 27th October at 7 pm”, he said.