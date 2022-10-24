Nii Lomoh looks to unite Adentan NDC after winning Chairmanship race

The newly-elected Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adentan Constituency, Eric Nii Lomoh says he intends to unite the party at the constituency level, retain the Parliamentary seat and increase the presidential vote at the 2024 elections.
According to him, the party only faces challenges in the district during national elections when there was division after party primaries.
"The problem of Adentan is division. I will provide a new direction and bring all the factions together for victory," he said.
Nii Lomoh, a 42-year-old Real Estate Developer, beat two other contestants, including the incumbent, for the seat.
Rallying all NDC party faithful in the region, Nii Lomoh said his victory was a win for the whole of Adentan.
He added that he was looking forward to improving on the margin of victory chalked by the party at the last election.
Election
Nii Lomoh polled 1,252 votes out of 2,204 to unseat Baba Zakaria, the incumbent, who had 788 votes and Francis Andoh Quainoo, who also had 165 votes.
Nii Lomoh said his main aim was to unite the Party in the Constituency, retain the Parliamentary seat and increase the presidential vote for victory in 2024.
Other elected executives for the Adentan Constituency are: Vice Chairman, Moses Kwadwo; Secretary, Larry Nana Aikins; Deputy Secretary, Gabriel Blair, Treasurer, Ken Sefa Kanikari; Deputy Treasurer, Edem Drah and Organizer, Eric Paddy.
The rest are: Deputy Organiser, Antoh Rafael Kofi; Communications Officer, Chris Courtyard, Deputy Communications, Karimatu Fusseini and Zongo Caucus, Nafiu Kamal.
Benjamin Nii Boye, Hajia Hanifa, Cecelia Akpene, Bernard Agyeman, Ivy Boateng and Silvester Amuzu were also elected as executive members.
A total of 2,775 delegates voted for 62 candidates vying for 23 positions.