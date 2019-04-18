Mahama to attend the 43rd Congress of Gonja Youth at Damongo

The Gonjaland Youth Association is to hold its 43rd Congress at Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
The Annual Congress under the theme "Promoting Peace and Unity in Diversity for Accelerated Development of Savannah Region; the Role of the Youth" will receive hundreds of Gonjas from across Ghana and the diaspora.
Former President John Dramani Mahama, a Gonja is expected to attend the Congress
A number of activities have been lined up at the Congress which begins Friday and ends on Saturday.
Mufti Habibu who is the host of 'Asansan' (Welcome) a popular Gonja language programme on Tamale based Sagani TV will premiere a documentary titled; "Dramundu" (Let us revisit Olden days) which is on the effects of Chieftaincy conflicts in Gonjaland and the need to embrace peace and unity on the nights of April 18 and 19, 2019 at the Damongo Senior High School (SHS) Hall and the Damongo Ndewura Jakpa Jakpa SHS Dining Hall.
A popular reggae musician Redfyah Kurabaso and other artists will stage a Savannah Peace Concert at the Damongo Lorry Park on the night of Friday, April 19, 2019.
On the morning of Saturday, April 20, 2019, the King and Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, will be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree and Professorship in acknowledgement of his dedication to progress and Development of the Gonja Kingdom and the entire country.
The Honorary Doctorate Degree and Professorship would be conferred on Yagnonwura by the Poltava University of Economics and Trade in Ukraine (PUET) at a Special Congregation at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo and would be attended by all the Paramount Chiefs of Gonja Traditional Area as well as sons and daughters of the land.
On the same Saturday, April 20, 2019, a durbar to be attended by former President John Dramani Mahama will climax activities at the Gonjaland Youth Association Congress.