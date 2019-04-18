NPP ready for extraordinary regional delegates conferences

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set May 18, 2019 for the election of regional executive members for the new regions.
Special regional executive committee meetings will also be held in Bono, May 3, 2019; Northern, May 4, 2019; Western Region, May 5, 2019 and Volta Region, May 5, 2019 to fill vacant positions.
Addressing the media in Accra yesterday, the General Secretary of the party, Mr John Boadu, explained that the decision to hold these extraordinary regional delegates conferences and special regional executive meetings had been necessitated by the need to fill vacant regional executive positions, occasioned by the recent regional reorganisation witnessed in the country.
Conference
He said the delegates conference would come off concurrently on May 18, 2019 in the Oti, Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah and North East regions to elect persons to occupy vacant regional executive positions subject to the rules, regulations and guidelines of the party.
He explained that the conference would be attended by delegates specified in Article 9 (25) of the NPP Constitution and they include all members of the Regional Executive Committee in the region, all Members of Parliament in the region and all members of the constituency executive committee in the region.
Mr Boadu said others were all regional representatives on the national council from the region, one TESCON member from each of the recognised tertiary institution in the region, all founding members from the region who were signatories to the registration documents of the party at the Electoral Commission.
He added that the presence of at least one-third of the delegates should be necessary to constitute a quorum for the Extraordinary Regional Delegates Conference.
He indicated that the Regional Elections Committee (REC) would be constituted by a national representative appointed by the National Steering Committee who must be the chairperson, one regional representative and one representative appointed from the regional council of elders.
Mr Boadu advised that applicants who wished to contest in the Regional Executive Elections should pay to the chairperson of the Regional Elections Committee a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢1,000 for the chairperson position and GH¢500 for other positions.
Meeting
Mr Boadu said the Special Regional Executive Committee Meetings would be held in strict compliance with Article 9 (24) of the party’s constitution which states that “any vacancy which may occur for whatever reason in the membership of the Regional Executive Committee shall be filled in the case of the regional chairperson by the first regional vice chairperson; in the case of the 1st vice chairperson by the second regional chairperson, and in the case of the regional secretary and the treasurer by election of the Regional Executive Committee of another officer to hold such office.
“In the case of any other officer, the Regional Executive Committee shall appoint someone to act.
Any person elected or appointed to fill a vacancy shall vacate his or her office at the same time as the other regional officers at the end of the term of four (4) years”.
Mr Boadu added that the special regional executive committee meetings would be under the supervision of a national representative.