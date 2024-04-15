Mahama celebrated for exemplary leadership

Former President John Dramani Mahama, last Saturday, received the African Advancement Award for Exemplary Leadership at the 2024 African Heritage Awards Ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

Organised by the Heritage Times of Nigeria, the African Heritage Awards is a platform that unites influential African innovators, entrepreneurs and organisations, all of whom, like John Dramani Mahama, are instrumental in propelling the continent towards greatness.

The 2024 ceremony was chaired by former Botswana President, Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, and was the second edition of the awards.

Economic initiative

In a citation accompanying his recognition as an Exemplary African Leader, Mr Mahama, who is leading the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Ghana’s 2024 elections, was recognised for implementing strategic economic initiatives and massive infrastructure projects across various critical sectors to address economic challenges and improve livelihoods, including efforts to alleviate power shortages and boost job creation through agricultural expansion.

Mahama’s administration prioritised strategic economic initiatives to enhance the quality of life for Ghanaians and implemented large-scale infrastructure projects across various sectors such as transportation, healthcare, education, power and housing.

“To address the power shortage problem, Mahama deployed emergency plans and sped up the completion of power plants, which resulted in more than 800 megawatts of power within 18 months.”

“John Dramani Mahama is a man of peace who passionately loves his people. This love for peace and security in Ghana was put to the test when, after a democratic election, he peacefully handed over power to his successor in the spirit of strengthening and sustaining democracy in Africa.”

“For being a shining example with a proven track record of his passion for advancing democracy, peace, security and development of Ghana and Africa, we celebrate his tenacious spirit, which has driven Ghana to greater heights with impacts that are still felt today,” it said.