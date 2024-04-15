Cynthia Morrison loses reelection bid

Incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West in the Central Region, Cynthia Morrison, last Saturday lost her reelection bid in the party’s primary.

She was defeated by a Deputy Director in charge of Technical Services at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Christopher Arthur, who polled 240 votes as against the 152 votes garnered by Mrs Morrison.

The other aspirants in the race were Ben Yamoah, who secured 221 votes while businessman, Yawson Otoo, had 168 votes and a former Constituency Chairman, Joseph Afankwah, polled 155 votes.

Delay

The primary in the constituency was delayed due to a suit filed by Mr Afankwah, who was initially disqualified after successfully going through the vetting process. Dissatisfied with his disqualification, he placed an injunction on the primary in a suit at the High Court in Cape Coast to challenge his disqualification. The court in its final ruling asked the parties to settle the matter out of court since it was an internal party issue.

However, at an emergency National Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Mr Afankwah was cleared to contest in the primary paving the way for the election to be held last Saturday.

Vision

Mr Arthur, who spoke to the Daily Graphic ahead of the primary, said his topmost priority was to develop the human capital in the constituency.