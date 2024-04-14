Agona West NPP Primary: Christopher Arthur emerges victorious, incumbent MP Cynthia Morrison trails

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 14 - 2024 , 07:04

In the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13, the incumbent MP for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, faced defeat as Christopher Arthur clinched the party's nomination.

Advertisement

Morrison secured 152 votes, while Christopher Arthur garnered 240 votes, thereby becoming the official Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

Other contenders included Ben Yamoah with 221 votes, Yawson Otoo with 168 votes, and Joseph Afrankwa with 155 votes all garnered more votes than Morrison.

Supporters of Christopher Arthur celebrated joyously following the announcement of the election results.

The primary took place at a single voting centre located at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.

Cynthia Morrison previously won the seat in the 2016 general elections. In the 2020 elections, she contested as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party and secured a second four-year term with 30,513 votes out of 59,193 valid votes cast.