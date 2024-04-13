Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu NPP primary

The Second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Boateng, has won the party's parliamentary primary for the area.

He obtained 394 votes in today's [April 13, 2024] primary, beating his closest contender, Helena Mensah, who secured 302 votes.

Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye also got 229 votes whilst former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who had been hospitalised prior to the start of the polls, obtained 35 votes.

Similarly, Dr Evans Duah managed 63 votes while Portia Acheampong Abronye secured six votes. Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah got two votes respectively while Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey got no vote.

A total of 1081 delegates took part in the primary to elect a candidate to contest on the ticket of the party in the upcoming by-election in the area, following the demise of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has set April 30, 2024, for the Ejisu by-election.