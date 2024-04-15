Performance tracker deceptive — Stan Dogbe

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 15 - 2024

A member of the John Mahama Campaign, Stan Xoese Dogbe, has accused Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using the recently launched performance tracker as a tool of manipulation and distortion of reality.

The former presidential staffer did not mince words as he likened the government's tactics to those of the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984. Mr Dogbe, in a statement, pointed out that the “so-called” performance tracker had been exposed for its deceitful practices, including the theft of projects by NGOs and private institutions.

He noted that the revelations of lies and manipulation were a clear indication that the government was trying to rewrite history and present a fabricated reality to the people of Ghana.

Mr Dogbe urged Ghanaians to choose experience over experiment and to elect an honest and trustworthy leader such as John Mahama in the December election to help build the country they desire.