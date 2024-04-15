Sosu launches initiative to economically empower Islamic women in Madina

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu, has launched a project to financially empower the Islamic women within the Madina Zongo communities.

The project dubbed “Islamic Women Development Project” is an entrepreneurship initiative that seeks to help the women to earn a living by providing them with free short-to-long term apprenticeship training.

The project which was launched during the “Madina Sallafest celebration” held in Accra on Sunday April 15, 2024, will commence in May 2024.

According to Mr Suso, part of his mandate as the MP for Madina was to create a platform to empower Muslim women and provide leverage for them to contribute to development of the area.

He said the initiative will therefore provide life-enhancing programmes to empower Muslim women in the constituency.

He stressed that when women are empowered, they feel confident, capable, and become active contributors to socio-economic development of the community.

The MP who expressed concerned about the high rate of poverty in the Zongo Communities said the initiative will help to drastically decrease poverty in those areas after the women have been well equipped with skills.

He further said under the project, Islamic women will be grouped in smaller economic units and giving special training in their different skills.

"Now during the Ramadan, one of things that came out when l visited the various Mosques is the fact that there is the need for us to commit more to the development in Islamic women or women of the Islamic faith.

"We are going to running all Islamic women and put them into a small economic unit. Those that desire special training, we are going to be training and help them acquire skills that can make them effectively participate in the society.

"And we are putting them together to always ensure that in the next government when His Excellency John Dramani is in-charge, there will be easier to use other economic intervention projects to rich out to the Islamic women," the MP stated.