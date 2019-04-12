Kwami Sefa Kayi blasts Sammy Gyamfi, asks him to 'leave' his studio

The National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi did not have it easy when he showed up on Peace FM's ‘Kokrokoo’ programme hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi on Friday morning
.
According to Sefa Kayi, Gyamfi had used those words on him on Okay FM, a sister radio station of Peace FM and when he [Kwami] confronted him, Gyamfi apologised in a private telephone conversation.
However, Sefa Kayi insisted he had told Gyamfi that he should apologise publicly using the same platform [Okay FM], but Gyamfi refused to do so, and instead, reportedly asked separate NDC communication members to go on various radio stations to repeat the defamatory words.
And so on Friday, April 12, 2019 morning, when Gyamfi walked into the studio of Peace FM as a studio panellist on a show that Sefa Kayi was the host, Sefa Kayi expressed surprise that he "was able to come on his show after insulting him on another radio station."
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He, therefore, asked him to leave his studio.
"I told you that you should not tell me in private, you should have gone back to where you said it... but you didn't bother to correct it and its been going and you have come on the same platform that you said I have been using to perpetuate fraud and hypocrisy."
Sammy Gyamfi initially sounding unapologetic expressed the view
But Sefa Kayi insisted he was not using his programme to settle scores and was of the belief that Gyamfi had defamed him and his communicators were all over and repeating the defamatory words to denigrate him, "I drew your attention to it and you [Gyamfi] did nothing about it and the only other opportunity I have is on my show."
"So for you to come here and sit on this show, I am surprised because I would not have been able to go on the person's platform."
Sefa Kayi insisted he had no other opportunity but to use his show, especially as Gyamfi had appeared on it, he had to use the opportunity to articulate his point since he was not happy, "and I'm not going to hide it".
Responding, Sammy Gyamfi said he would do the appropriate thing and that he was sorry to which Sefa Kayi retorted, "hmmm politicians" and explained it would be made to look like he [Kwami] was the bad person if he was to drag the issue.
Sammy Gyamfi after the NDC National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo’s alleged leaked tape accused the renowned journalist [Kwami Sefa Kayi] of being a 'hypocrite'.
According to him, Sefa Kayi did not play other leaked tapes from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but did give importance and played Ofosu Ampofo’s leaked tape.
“These bunch of hypocrite journalists will never play leaked tapes on their shows so far as they have negative repercussions on the NPP. However, they are quick to play leaked tapes that involve the NDC like we are seeing today,” Sammy Gyamfi said at the time on Okay FM, which is a sister station to Peace FM.
Initially on Friday morning, when Sefa Kayi raised the issue and asked Gyamfi to leave the studio, Gyamfi sounded unapologetic because according to him, the issue was in the past.
Panel members on the show, including former NPP MP for Bantama constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu and Tarkwa Nsuaem NPP MP, George Mireku Duker asked him to apologise but he reluctantly did insist it is in the past and that Sefa Kayi cannot use his platform to settle old scores.
However, the show host, Kwami Sefa Kayi allowed him to make his submission and Gyamfi apologised.
Watch a video of what transpired below