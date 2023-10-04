'I owe nobody an apology,' the BoG security head is a "watchman" - Sam George

Oct - 04 - 2023

The members of parliament (MPs) in the majority caucus who initiated the move to force Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta out of office and did not walk the talk should be blamed for the economic challenges currently confronting Ghana, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George has said

He therefore wants Ghanaians to hold those MPs accountable for the economic challenges.

In a television interview on TV3, monitored by Graphic Online on Wednesday [Oct 4, 2023], morning, Sam George said, “If there is any group in this country that we need to hold accountable, who actually should be kicked out of parliament, for lacking the integrity to carry through their words, it is majority in parliament”.

“Did they not announce to this whole country that they wanted Ken Ofori-Atta to go? Did the majority leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu not come and announce that it was a collective decision of the whole caucus? Did they not say that they were waiting for the IMF deal to be done?”

He said although the Minority caucus in Parliament brought a motion for censure against Mr Ofori-Atta the Majority caucus voted against it.

“Did we not present them an opportunity to walk their talk by bringing a motion for censure? Did they vote along the lines of the vote of censure based on what they had said they will do? They lack integrity, they are men and women whose words you cannot take. If there is anybody who sits in that Chamber and pursue partisan considerations it is the NPP members of parliament, the majority side”, he said.

Sam George accused the Majority side of walking the bid of President Akufo-Addo, “They will not vote in line with the wishes of the Ghanaian people when a large majority people of Ghana said Ken must go. Ken is there, and Ken will be there and majority of them will lose their primaries because they lack integrity. People will hold them accountable for it.”

Touching on calls for him to apologise for to referring to the Director of Security of the Bank of Ghana as a “watchman”, Sam George said he owes nobody an apology. “I owe nobody an apology and like I said I won’t take moral lessons from a brothel,”

He stressed that Wing Commander (rtd) Kwame Asare-Boateng, who was delegated by the Governor of the central bank to receive the leaders of the #OccupyBoGProtest, is a “security head or a watchman or an access control officer”.