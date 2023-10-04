Imani Vice President praises Bawumia’s calm and focused leadership

GraphicOnline Politics Oct - 04 - 2023 , 21:55

The Vice President of Imani, Kofi Bentil has expressed his admiration for the "calm and focused" leadership of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the midst of attacks.

Dr. Bawumia often comes under attacks from the opposition NDC, and recently some of his opponents in the NPP primaries.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr. Bentil commended the Vice President for his calmness in the midst of attacks.

"VP Bawumia’s calmness under attack is extremely commendable," Kofi Bentil wrote in a post on Facebook.

He added: "No one has all the answers, we need such calm and focused leadership to succeed."