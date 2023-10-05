What Sosu said during #OccupyBoGprotest outburst, the attempt to discredit video and the u-turn apology

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has rendered an unqualified apology for his outburst during the #OccupyBoG demonstration last Tuesday.

Sosu on Wednesday morning in a press statement initially attempted to discredit the video described it as fake.

But in a second statement same morning apologized in another statement.

He also went ahead in a television interview with GHOne to apologize.

He said he had reflected and realised that the words he used in a viral video were not consistent with “my avowed values.”

“I wish to sincerely apologise for my choice of words during my outburst yesterday,” he said.

Forgive me

In the second statement issued apologized, Mr Sosu said he unreservedly regretted his actions and words.

He, therefore, asked that all those who were offended to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

“I am human and this only demonstrated the anguish, pain, frustrations and disappointment at the management of the Bank of Ghana, and at our current state of affairs as a country.

“I have reflected and realised that though I spoke those words out of anger and extreme provocation, it was completely out of character.

Hence, consistent with my avowed values, I am sincerely sorry,” he apologised.

During the #OccupyBoG protest, which was led by the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament last Tuesday, Mr Sosu was heard in a video spewing vulgar words in Ga to venting over what he said was the poor management of the economy and the conduct of the Governor of the Central Bank.

His action went viral, attracting demands from members of the public for him to apologise for his conduct.

First press statement on the issue

PUBLIC NOTICE: DISREGARD THE VIRAL VIDEO FROM OCCUPY BOG DEMONSTRATION PURPORTED TO BE ME. I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to address a matter of utmost importance and to clarify a recent viral video that has been circulating on social media platforms. It has come to my attention that there is a video claiming to feature me engaging in the use of foul and unsavory language during the just ended Occupy BOG Demonstration. I want to categorically state that this video is entirely false and fabricated. I want to assure you that I am not the individual depicted in this video, and neither have I made, suggested or caused such statements to be made on my behalf. The video therein is entirely baseless and malicious. It is a regrettable attempt to tarnish my reputation and deceive the public. In a period where look-alikes have become a lucurative source of income due to the economic hardship imposed on Ghanaians by the reckless Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govenment, I kindly urge the public to exercise caution and critical thinking when encountering such content on social media and other online platforms. Misinformation and manipulated media have become increasingly prevalent in today's digital age, and it is essential to verify the authenticity of any claims before accepting them as truth. If you have any doubts or concerns regarding the veracity of content purporting to involve me or my office, please contact me directly through the official channels provided or social media profiles for clarification. In the age of digital information, our collective responsibility to verify the accuracy of what we consume is more crucial than ever. I deeply appreciate your understanding and support during this time, and I remain committed to serving the public with honesty and integrity. Sincerely,

Why protest?

Scores of people embarked on the protest to drum home their grievances about the current economic hardships, which they said had plunged many people into destitution, poverty and hopelessness.

It was a protest at which people of all ages and walks of life were present to voice their concerns, and to let the world know what one protester called the “anger of the masses”.

Led by the Minority in Parliament and some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the protesters demanded the sacking of the Governor of the BoG, Dr Ernest Addison, and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and a further shake-up of the government’s economic management team to turn the economy around.

UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY I wish to sincerely apologize for my choice of words during my outburst yesterday, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, during the Occupy BOG Demonstration. I unreservedly apologize for my actions and words and ask that all those offended would find a place in their hearts to forgive me. I am human and this only demonstrated the anguish, pain, frustrations and disappointment at the management of the Bank of Ghana, and at our current state of affairs as a country. I have reflected and realized that though I spoke those words out of anger and extreme provocation, I was completely out of character. Hence, consistent with my avowed values, I am sincerely Sorry.

