#OccupyBoG: Bank of Ghana sent a watchman to receive our petition - Sam George

GraphicOnline Politics Oct - 03 - 2023 , 17:10

Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George, has slammed the Bank of Ghana for sending its Head of Security to meet the leadership of the #OccupyBog protestors.

The MP in an interview criticized the BoG and its Governor for disrespecting the protestors by sending the BoG's Head of Security, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng to meet the protestors and receive their petition.

The Minority Group, led by Cassiel Ato Forson, chose not to present their petition to BoG's Head of Security, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, who Mr. George described as a watchman.

In an interview on TV3, Sam George expressed his dismay, characterizing Dr. Addison's nonattendance as a sign of disrespect.

"Parliament invites the Bank of Ghana at least twice a year and he has appeared only three times in seven years so it's not strange. It is the height of disrespect that we will come here and he will send the watchman, the watchman at the Bank of Ghana to come and receive the petition," he said.

"Okay, the watchman should come to Parliament as well, when next he needs anything from Parliament he should send the watchman as well but we will be back. We will give the Police some days to rest but we will be back".