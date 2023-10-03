#OccupyBoG: MP Sam George brands Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison a "Coward"

Oct - 03 - 2023

Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George, has sharply criticized Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), for his absence during the #OccupyBog protest today in Accra.

The Minority group in Parliament, led by Cassiel Ato Forson, chose not to present their petition to BoG's Head of Security, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, due to the absence of Dr. Addison or any of his deputies.

In an interview on TV3, Sam George expressed his dismay, characterizing Dr. Addison's non attendance as a sign of disrespect.

He highlighted Dr. Addison's infrequent appearances before Parliament over the years, emphasizing that this pattern of avoidance was not surprising.

"Dr. Ernest Addison is a coward," declared Mr. Sam George.

"Parliament invites the Bank of Ghana at least twice a year and he has appeared only three times in seven years so it's not strange. It is the height of disrespect that we will come here and he will send the watchman, the watchman at the Bank of Ghana to come and receive the petition.

"Okay, the watchman should come to Parliament as well, when next he needs anything from Parliament he should send the watchman as well but we will be back. We will give the Police some days to rest but we will be back".