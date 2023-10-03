#OccupyBoGprotest: Ato Forson insists they should be allowed to present petition to BoG Governor

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 03 - 2023 , 12:01

The organisers of the #OccupyBoGprotest are insisting they would have to see the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison to present their petition.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters at the Obra Spot, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said they are yet to know where the security zone as said by the police ends and begins.

“We informed the police that they should first inform us or show us where the security zone ends and we are going to do a U-turn at the end or beginning of the security zone.. they will show us, then we are waiting for it.”

“As we speak, they have not informed us where the security zone ends. So, our position is simple. We will march with the protesters and we hope to end at the beginning or the end of the security zone and then the leadership of the NDC Minority must be allowed into the Central Bank to deliver our petition.”, he added