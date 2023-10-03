#OccupyBoGProtests: BoG Governor showed us "disrespect," we will come back - Ato Forson

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Diana Mensah Politics Oct - 03 - 2023 , 17:17

Leaders of the #OccupyBoGProtest have refused to present their petition to the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The leaders who were allowed to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) premises by the police wanted to present the petition personally to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison but he was absent and was represented by the Director of Security of the BoG.

The Director said the Governor was not around because he had gone for an IMF meeting outside the country.

That, did not go down well with the leaders, who insisted that the protest will continue until Dr Addison avail himself to take the petition, describing the absence of the BoG Governor as “total disrespect”

The leaders included the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Sammy Gyamfi and Sam George.

"We will come back again" - Ato Forson

The Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson said since the Governor did not personally show up to collect the petition, they will have to "come back again".

He said, "if the Governor thinks the IMF is important than the Parliament of Ghana", and therefore refused to show up to collect the petition, they will have to come back another time.