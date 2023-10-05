Voter registration: NCCE commends citizens for peaceful exercise

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 05 - 2023 , 05:55

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has commended Ghanaians for their interest in the electoral processes of the country.

The Garu District Director of the NCCE in the Upper East Region, Samuel Atando Akolgo, made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about the just-ended limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.

He also commended the citizens, particularly for their cooperation and peaceful participation.

Civic responsibility

Mr Akolgo said the commission during the exercise also educated the citizens on the need to be enrolled onto the voters' register to help consolidate the democratic credentials of the country through participating in elections.

He explained that despite the initial challenges and concerns raised, Ghanaians were able to ensure the exercise was peaceful and successful.

"The exercise was successful and peaceful, and the Commission appreciates the participation of the citizenry in the exercise.

We want to encourage citizens who have lost their voters' card to take advantage of the window that has been opened by the EC from October 3, 2023," he added.

At the end of the limited voter registration exercise, provisional statistics revealed that the EC registered 2,965 persons comprising 1,345 males and 1,620 females in the Garu District.

Nine people's registrations were, however, challenged. —GNA