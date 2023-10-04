#OccupyBoGdemo: Police grateful to stakeholders for peaceful protest

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 04 - 2023 , 15:19

The Ghana Police Service says it is grateful for the cooperation exhibited by all stakeholders during Tuesday's street protest dubbed #OccupyBoG organised by the Minority group in Parliament.

In a press statement signed and issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah–Akrofi, the police said: “We wish to once again assure the public that the Police remain committed to upholding our democratic values and will continue to work together with all stakeholders to ensure peace, security, law and order in our beloved country,” the Police assured in a statement dated October 3, 2023.

