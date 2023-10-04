VIDEO: Chairman Wontumi issues warning to Kennedy Agyapong over threats

Kweku Zurek Politics Oct - 04 - 2023 , 17:00

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has issued a warning to flagbearer hopeful Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, cautioning that any further threats to his life will result in potential legal action.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi emphasized that Kennedy Agyapong's previous statements regarding the late Tiger Eye PI journalist, Ahmed Suale, allegedly contributed to his tragic demise. As a result, Chairman Wontumi says he takes the flagbearer aspirant's recent threats seriously.

This development comes in the wake of Kennedy Agyapong's recent "Showdown Walk" event in Kumasi, during which he accused Chairman Wontumi and the Vice President of undermining the NPP.

Mr. Agyapong went on to challenge the NPP's Ashanti regional chairman, asserting that he would face a direct confrontation.

Mr. Boasiako urged the flagbearer aspirant to focus on his campaign for the upcoming NPP primaries on November 4, rather than launching attacks against him.

Chairman Wontumi also defended his decision to instruct the removal of Alan Kyerematen's campaign materials from various party offices after the former Trade and Industry Minister left the party and declared his candidacy as an independent.

Watch the video below;