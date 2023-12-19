Ablakwa questions gov’t's silence on $200,000 ECOWAS support for Akosombo flood victims

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 11:16

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has questioned the government’s silence on a $200,000 support it requested from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for flood victims from the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Ablakwa questioned why the government did not capture it in the 2024 Budget Statement.

According to the MP, whose constituency was massively affected by the flood, the government failed to announce that it has applied to ECOWAS for financial support to assist the victims of the flood.

Mr Ablakwa indicated that documents he has seen indicates that the ECOWAS Commission has approved US$200,000.00 following Ghana's application.

He, has therefore called for full disclosure and total accountability on all government requests for funding submitted to international organisations to support the flood victims.

Read the full Facebook post below:

Related articles:

Govt to secure additional support for Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Govt to resettle Akosombo dam spillage victims

Akosombo dam spillage: Government allocates GH¢220 million to support victims

Akosombo, Kpong dams spillage: 19,743 Children out of school — Report