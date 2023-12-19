District level elections postponed in some electoral areas

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 10:19

The ongoing district level elections has been postponed in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions due to technical challenges.

The Electoral Commission made this known in a press statement.

The EC did not name the affected electoral areas.

The elections will now be held on Thursday in those areas.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe has explained it was due to printing challenges by their contractors.

He said many of the ballot papers have been dispatched to the voting centres but due to lateness, the elections in thiose areas will now be held on Thursday, December 21.

more to follow…