Ghana Journalists Association advocates citizen participation in District Level Elections

Kweku Zurek Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 07:32

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is encouraging citizens to actively participate in today's District Level Elections (DLE), emphasizing that such engagement would underscore the nation's maturity in democratic practices.

Highlighting the significance of local-level development, the GJA stressed the importance of electing competent individuals to lead and drive progress.

Mr. Kofi Yeboah, Secretary of the GJA, expressed expectations for a substantial voter turnout, addressing the historical trend of low participation in DLEs since their inception in 1988/89.

Historical data reveals a fluctuating pattern in voter turnout for DLEs over the years. In 1988/89, the turnout stood at 59.3%, sharply dropping to 29.3% in 1994. Subsequent years witnessed varying percentages, with 41.6% in 2002, 33.1% in 2006, 35.5% in 2010, and 30.6% in 2015.

Given this trend, the GJA urged all eligible voters to actively contribute to the electoral process by turning up at polling stations. The association further called on key stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission and security agencies, to uphold professionalism in executing their duties.

Additionally, the GJA appealed to the media to provide extensive coverage of the elections while maintaining high professional standards in their reporting.