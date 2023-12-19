Why the Electoral Commission is abandoning the use of indelible ink for elections

Kweku Zurek Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 06:43

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has declared that indelible ink will no longer be required in the upcoming district-level election and subsequent polls.

Indelible ink, a semi-permanent dye traditionally applied to voters' fingers to signify the exercise of their franchise and prevent instances of double voting, is being replaced.

EC Chair Jean Mensa announced the decision at a press conference ahead of the December 19 district-level election. She explained that the move is part of the Commission's efforts to enhance the electoral process and establish a robust identification system.

Madam Mensa stated, "The issue of indelible ink, the question is when we were not doing biometric, we were basically using your face, your card. We look at your face and we say this picture looks like you."

She emphasized that the adoption of biometric technology has made it challenging for individuals to vote more than once. Once a voter has been verified and cast their vote, the system registers the information, preventing any attempts at double voting.

Expressing confidence in the new system, Mensa challenged anyone attempting to vote twice, stating, "Once you have been verified, it goes into the system, and you cannot come back a second time. You can try it if you wish at this election. Of course, it will be deemed as an electoral offence."

The biometric identification system, according to Madam Mensa, detects and flags any attempts at multiple registrations, ensuring the integrity of the voting process.

The use of facial features and fingerprints in biometric technology adds an extra layer of security, making it virtually impossible for a person to cast a second vote.