NPP parliamentary primaries: Exempt performing MPs from contest — Chiefs

Daniel Kenu Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 06:35

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) from tomorrow, Wednesday, December 20.

The exercise will close on Monday, December 25, 2025.

It is to enable those who are interested in contesting in the party’s parliamentary primaries to file their nominations to participate in the elections to elect candidates for the 2024 general election.

The elections for the parliamentary candidates in those constituencies with incumbent MPs would take place on January 27, 2024.

Chiefs

However, some traditional leaders in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region are urging the leadership of the party to protect performing MPs from being contested.

They said it would be in the interest of the party to retain such MPs because replacing them would derail the fortunes of the party and the gains chalked in Parliament.

The chiefs singled out an MP they referred to as their son, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, saying any attempt to unseat him would take the constituency back to the dark days.

Presser

At a press conference in Nsawam last Saturday, the chiefs and sub-chiefs, numbering about 15 from Adoagyiri, Dobro, Daamang, Ahwerease, Yaw Gyan, Chinto, Duayeden, Ahodwo, Ntoaso, Okobeyeyie, Sakyikrom, Oparekrom said the performance of Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, was unmatched.

"We know the core function of an MP is to enact laws, but our son has gone beyond that to lobby for developmental projects to be brought here.

"From the construction of roads to the building of markets and providing scholarships to students, his performance is incomparable and he must be allowed to run unopposed," the chief of Okobeyeyie, Nana Opare Odei ll, told journalists.

Without mincing words, the chiefs asked the national executive of the party to exempt Mr Annoh-Dompreh from being contested.

"Mr Annoh-Dompreh has exceeded the expectations of all his constituents and won the admiration of traditional leaders in the constituency through his developmental projects.

"We cannot lose such a candidate and an asset to the people of Nsawam-Adoagyiri," Nana Opare Odei ll said.

The chiefs took the media around the constituency to assess for themselves some of the success stories of the MP.

He has helped renovate several dilapidated educational facilities, contributed to improving the health of the people, lobbied for rural electrification, promoting sanitation, sports and rural telephony.

They feared the absence of Mr Annoh-Dompreh as the MP for the area could stall the ongoing project "and, therefore, he must be allowed to run unopposed."