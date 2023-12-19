Don’t undermine nation’s democracy - NCCE urges youth

Yaa Kuffour Senyah & Rhoda Amponsah Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 06:31

The youth have been advised to resist the desire to undermine the nation’s democratic governance system despite the country’s current economic challenges.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, who gave the advice, said democracy remained the best form of governance for the country.

Addressing students at the launch of the University of Ghana (UG) chapter of the Civic Education Club in Accra last Friday, Ms Addy, however, stressed that it was important for citizens, especially the youth, to prioritise their roles and responsibilities as citizens to actively cause meaningful national development.

She further called for the active participation of the youth in all sectors to ensure that the democratic system did not become stagnant.

“So democracy is designed in a way that everyone has a role to play, and the most important and crucial role is played by the citizens,” she said.

“Thus we should note that being a citizen goes beyond just talking.

It dwells on you actively contributing to the development of this country because if democracy does not stand we are all to blame for it,” she emphasised.

Event

The club was focused on engaging young individuals and students to educate and create awareness of their civic rights and responsibilities.

Ms Addy said this would be undertaken in the forms of engagements, quizzes, debates, games, competitions, among others, to help build the capacity of the students on their civic rights and the need to exercise them.

“So the Civic club is one of the key vehicles the NCCE uses to connect with the youth in second cycle and tertiary institutions to act on their rights and responsibilities,” she said.

Ms Addy further admonished the students not to relent on their roles as citizens but collectively work to build the club and the country as a whole.

Commitment

The Head of Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Seidu Alidu, commended the NCCE for its commitment to engage young individuals in the society to bring about national development.

He said it was an important club as it was a call to action towards the development of the country.

Prof. Alidu, therefore, encouraged the students to take up the challenge to educate and enhance their knowledge of civic rights in order to actively educate the public on their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

He further assured them of the institution’s support to ensure that the club was in session to serve the purpose for which it was established.