District level polls: Omane Boamah urges EC to learn from mistakes

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 13:21

The Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah has advised the Electoral Commission (EC) to learn from the mistakes that caused the commission to reschedule voting in some electoral areas in Tuesday's district-level elections.

The commission on December 19, announced the postponement of district level elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions due to technical challenges.

The EC however did not name the affected electoral areas.

Reacting to the statement from EC, in a tweet, Dr Edward Omane Boamah said the situation was avoidable and unpardonable which should not be repeated in the 2024 general elections.

“The Electoral Commission of Ghana must learn lessons from this avoidable and unpardonable mistake. 2024 elections can not be business as usual,” he stated.

