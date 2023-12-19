Vice President Bawumia votes in District Assembly Elections

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 14:13

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), cast his ballot in the 2023 District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections.

He voted shortly after midday at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station in his hometown, Walewale, in the North East Region.

Greeted by cheers upon arrival, Dr. Bawumia proceeded directly to the verification desk, where his name was confirmed.

He then voted in both the main Assembly Election and the Unit Committee Member election, choosing five candidates.

Speaking briefly to the media afterwards, Dr. Bawumia expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of the election process.

He commended the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders involved, and urged those who haven't voted yet to participate in this "important national exercise."