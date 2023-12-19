Ensure district level elections challenges does not extend to 2024 general elections - NDC to EC

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 17:46

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that the technical challenges confronting the 2023 District Level Elections (DLE) in the Eastern and Ashanti regions does not repeat during the 2024 general election.

A statement signed by the NDC Eastern Regional Secretary, Jamal Konneh, said that although the election was not partisan, the NDC as a stakeholder was concerned about the challenges.

“The NDC in the Eastern Region is not happy with the way the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission has messed up the District Assembly elections in the region,” it said.

Jamal Konneh alleged that their information as a political party was indicating that 16 districts out of the total 33 districts in the Eastern Region could hold their elections on Tuesday.

The EC has explained that the challenges were due to the printing of ballot papers and that the materials arrived late at the voting centers.

The EC has therefore planned that the areas where the elections could not take place on Tuesday, will have it on Thursday, December 21.

Delay

Jamal Konneh stated that as of 10:30 a.m., ballot papers for districts such as Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Kwahu South, Birem Central, and Asene-Manso-Akroso had not arrived either at the regional or district offices.

“Why didn't they [EC] release an official statement to alert the general public on the "Late Arrival of Materials" and the inability to conduct elections in the affected districts?” he added.