NDC calls on EC to put house in order

Timothy Gobah Politics Dec - 20 - 2023 , 05:44

The Director of Elections and Information Technology of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to learn lessons from this avoidable and unpardonable mistake it has made in the conduct of the District Level Elections (DLE) held in some parts of the country yesterday.

In a terse statement monitored on X, Dr Omane Boamah expressed his disappointment at how elections in some areas of the country could not take place due to what the EC called technical challenges.

He appealed to the EC to put its house in order before the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024, stressing that “2024 elections cannot be business as usual.”

In a related development, the NDC in the Eastern Region has expressed disappointment over the conduct of the DLE in the region.

“According to our intel, only 16 districts out of the 33 districts in the Eastern Region may have their elections today.

This means that 17 districts or more are not going to have their elections today,” the party said in a statement signed and issued by the Eastern Regional Secretary, Jamal Konneh.

“Although this election is not partisan, we are stakeholders in elections, and whatever bad decision the Electoral Commission (EC) takes may have a trickle-down effect on the 2024 elections,” it said.

EC

But the EC in a statement signed and issued by the Acting Head, Public Affairs, Michael Boadu, said the “Commission wishes to inform the general public that due to a number of technical challenges, the District Level Elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions have been rescheduled to Thursday, December 21, 2023.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused residents of these electoral areas.

“We assure the residents of the affected areas that the District Level Elections will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023,” it said.

NDC

“As of 10:30 a.m. ballot papers for districts such as Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Kwahu South, Birem Central, and Asene-Manso-Akroso constituencies had not arrived either at the regional or district offices.

In some cases, the materials got to the regional office around 9 a.m,” the party said.