Akosombo dam spillage: Government allocates GH¢220 million to support victims

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Nov - 15 - 2023 , 16:02

The government has allocated GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for communities affected by the Akosombo spillage and floods in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori -Atta said there is plans for the restoration phase, where additional resources from the Ministry of Agriculture would aid in rebuilding livelihoods of the flood victims.

He said this while addressing parliament on Wednesday November 15, when presenting 2024 Budget.

“Mr. Speaker, the Government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions.

For the restoration phase, the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture will allocate additional resources to support the restoration of livelihoods” Ofori-Atta stated.

He added that “In addition, after the visit, the Ministry of Finance was quickened to respond. We have requested funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) to support the resettlement of the victims, restoration of livelihoods, compensation and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities.”