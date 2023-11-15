Protest against tax on sanitary pad underway in Parliament

Kester Aburam Korankye Nov - 15 - 2023 , 16:01

Some protesters wearing red and holding placards have gathered in front of parliament to demonstrate against the government's taxes imposed on sanitary pads.

The protestors, many of whom were women's rights activists and concerned citizens, chanted slogans and held up signs that read "No tax on periods" and "Access to menstrual hygiene is a right."

They want the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to reverse the imposition of taxes on sanitary pads, as part of the government's budget expected to being read this afternoon.

Taxes on sanitary pads has sparked outrage among the public, especially activists and women groups over the years. Many believe that the tax make menstrual hygiene products unaffordable for low-income individuals and further contribute to period poverty.

"We cannot stand by while the government makes it harder for women and girls to access essential menstrual hygiene products," said one protester, who is a women's rights activist. "Taxing sanitary pads is a regressive policy that disproportionately affects those who are already marginalised."



However, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relation, Ignatius Baffour Awuah who sat under a tree close to the protesters, said the protesters were likely to change their red into white after the budget is passed.

“ I am being prophetic that by the time the budget reading is over they will be singing,” he said.