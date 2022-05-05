Election of MMDCEs must be non-partisan — PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has reiterated the need for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on non-partisan lines.
“We wish to forcefully posit that the government should allow for the amendment of Article 243 of the 1992 Constitution smoothly through Parliament without impeding the process with Article 55(3) and claim there is no consensus which only stalls the process,” it stated.
A statement signed by Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, who was the party’s 2020 running mate, said the PPP would continuously promote the idea of giving power to the people by allowing citizens to decide on their own metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives by fixing aspects of the 1992 Constitution that deprived the people of their rights.
The statement was issued on April 29, 2022 in commemoration of 30 years of constitutional rule in the country and to respond to aspects of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s speech to mark the day on April 28, 2022.
Equation
It said the attempt to equate consensus building to the election of MMDCEs on party lines was wrong.
“In his address to the nation on the 30 years of the 1992 Constitution, the President reiterated his earlier position to ensure that Article 55(3) of the Constitution be amended to allow political parties participate in local level elections which can only be done through a referendum,” it said.
It said the party did not share in the view expressed by the President with regards to the issue of the election of MMDCEs.
The statement said the stance of the President was an attempt to continuously postpone the general call by Ghanaians for the amendment of Article 243 and related articles which did not require referendum to allow citizens to elect their own MMDCEs which was a sure way for accountability and bringing development to the people.
Decentralisation
It said it was important to emphasise that Ghana’s decentralisation efforts, the search for development, resolve for probity and accountability and unification of the country could not be realised if the government did not demonstrate commitment to allow citizens to elect their own district chief executives.
“After practising constitutional democracy for 30 years, our resolve must not be mere rhetoric,” it said.
The statement said Ghanaians must begin to enjoy the fruits of constitutional democracy by giving power back to the people and limiting the excessive Executive powers for our common good.