EC fixes June 27 for Assin North parliamentary by-election

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 31 - 2023 , 18:22

The Electoral Commission has fixed the Assin North parliamentary by-election for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

It follows the Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, to the effect that the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency in 2020, was "unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect."

This has made the seat of the constituency in Parliament vacant, and Parliament has subsequently communicated that vacancy to the Electoral Commission.

In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission has decided to hold a By-Election in the Assin North Constituency on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Nominations

In a press statement issued by Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC on Wednesday evening [May 31, 2023], the Electoral Commission announced that it will from Monday, June 12 to Wednesday, June 14, 2023 receive nominations from prospective candidates for the Election of a Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency.

The nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission and that interested candidates are required to download the Nomination Forms from the Commission's website (www.ec.gov.gh).

It said a "prospective candidate may personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf by either the Proposer or Seconder of his/her Nomination, the completed Nomination Forms to the Returning Officer at the Assin North District Office of the Commission, on the dates and times stated above."

The Nomination Forms for each Candidate shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of two (2) registered voters, as Proposer and Seconder, and supported by eighteen (18) other registered voters in the Constituency ds assenting to the Nominations.

The Nomination Forms shall also be endorsed with the Candidate's consent to the Nomination.

A Candidate shall at the time of submitting his/her completed Nomination Forms, provide the Returning Officer with two (2) copies of a recent post card (bust sized) photograph against a red background, showing his/her full face and ears.

The filing fee for the election is Ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHt10,000.00) per candidate.

All completed Nomination Forms are expected to be delivered in quadruplicate.