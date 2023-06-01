CPP flag bearer election: Nana Frimpomaa, Onsy Nkrumah submit forms - Promise economic revolution, restoration

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 03:27

Two stalwarts of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have kickstarted the process of pursuing their ambition of becoming president of the country after the 2024 general election.

The two, who submitted their forms on Monday (May 29) at the party’s headquarters in Accra, were the current Chairperson of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, and the current First Deputy Chairperson, Dr Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah. They will step down from their current positions after vetting.

The CPP has fixed June 10, 2023, to elect its flag bearer for the 2024 general election.

This is in accordance with the Constitution of the CPP which states that when the party is in opposition it would elect its flag bearer two years before the general election.

Nana Frimpomaa said the submission of the forms was an indication that the revolution to redeem the nation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had started.

Economic revolution

Citing the country’s International Monitary Fund (IMF) bailout to buttress her point, she called on the youth to join the CPP because they were the only ones who knew how to make the country economically independent once again.

“Majority of the youth in Ghana today are frustrated and have realised that the duopoly do not have the solutions so CPP is giving you that opportunity to take the mantle and your destiny into your own hands as we did in the early 60s,” she stressed.

Nana Frimpomaa pledged to make the party attractive to the youth and by that encouraged them to occupy the 800,000 executive positions offered by party in the polling stations and electoral areas, to bring the CPP to power once again to overcome the challenges faced by the nation.

Restoration

Dr Nkrumah, who is the son of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the county’s first president, pledged to restore the party to its former glory.

“My only intention, dream and motivation is to see CPP restored to power even without enough members in parliament because the Nkrumah spirit is a selfless spirit that can work with anyone from anywhere,” he said.

He added that he wished to return the country to the prosperity it enjoyed under his late father because the ordinary Ghanaian had suffered to much under the leadership of the two parties.

Dr Nkrumah therefore first urged the delegates to give him the nod to restore the party and then called on the rest of the nation to return the CPP to power, adding that as the party that liberated the country from colonialism, the CPP was the only party that was fit for power, purpose and to serve Ghanaians.

The party opened nominations on April 20, 2023.