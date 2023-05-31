NPP Youth Wing confident of regaining Assin North seat on the back of party's achievements

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 31 - 2023 , 17:52

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha has stated that the party is ready to regain the Assin North parliamentary seat, which was recently declared vacant.

This follows the recent declaration by Parliament due to a Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson's eligibility to hold the seat.

Mustapha expressed confidence in their victory, citing the significant infrastructural projects and development undertaken in the constituency under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.

"Very soon, there will be another by-election in the Assin North Constituency, and we are ready for it. This past weekend, I was in the constituency and was amazed at the level of development that this government has undertaken there," he said.

"Superb first-class roads, a beautiful AstroTurf, water projects, schools, just to mention but a few. We are going to Assin North, and we are going to win it hands down".

"About a month ago, the National Youth Wing, under my leadership, took to the road and toured all 16 regions of the country. We did so with the firm belief that horses and chariots are prepared ahead of battles. And every good army will not relent or joke around with its preparation ahead of D Day. We therefore went round to shake up our structures, i.e., constituency and regional youth wings, and also met with ordinary party members, youth groups, and bases in general".

During a press conference held by the NPP's National Youth Wing, Mustapha expressed gratitude to the people of Kumawu for their support in a recent by-election, allowing the NPP to retain the seat.

He congratulated the newly elected MP, Hon. Ernest Yaw Anim, and expressed confidence in his ability to effectively serve the constituency.

Mustapha highlighted the party's commitment to youth development and mentioned their recent nationwide tour of all 16 regions. The purpose of the tour was to strengthen party structures, engage with youth groups, and gather feedback from party members across the country. He emphasized various pro-youth policies introduced by the NPP, such as the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Ghana Cares Obaatanpa program, and Presidential Pitch Program under NEIP.

Turning his attention to the opposition party, Mustapha criticized former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for lacking useful policy statements for the youth and engaging in deceit and propaganda. He underscored the NPP's achievements in job creation, stating that the government has created over 2 million jobs in just seven years.

Mustapha also addressed the issue of galamsey (illegal mining), expressing the government's commitment to responsibly tackle the problem. He condemned the NDC for their inconsistent stance on the issue and accused them of playing politics with an important matter.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Ghana due to global economic factors and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mustapha defended Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta against criticism, noting his commendable efforts in securing an IMF deal within a short period.

In conclusion, Mustapha recognized that the NPP has not resolved all of the country's problems but emphasized its commitment to finding solutions. He called for support and encouraged Ghanaians to join the NPP, highlighting the party's dedication to youth development and empowerment.

The press conference served as a platform for the NPP Youth Wing to showcase the party's achievements, outline their vision for the future, and challenge the opposition's policies. Through the "Truth and Facts Series," the NPP aims to continue engaging with the Ghanaian youth and the entire population, providing honest and transparent information.