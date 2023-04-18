'Do your politics and allow us to do our police work' - IGP to NPP, NDC
The Police Administration has told the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to concentrate on their politicking and allow the police to also concentrate on its policing work.
At a meeting on Monday (April 17, 2023) with the leadership of both political parties in attendance, they were told by the police that with a number of policing interventions in place, "they should do their politics and allow the Police to do policing."
Petition
The NDC and the NPP had petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over alleged inciteful comments made by leading members of both parties.
While the NPP called for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for what the party described as “treasonable and offensive conduct” , the NDC petitioned the CID to, with immediate effect, arrest and prosecute the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for making comments to the party said had the potential to subvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections.
The NPP made the call in a petition signed by the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, and addressed to the Director-General of the CID of the GPS.
The NDC’s petition was signed by the party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, which alleged that Mr Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi Constituency, in addressing NPP supporters at Kwahu Mpraeso, said the NPP would never hand over power to the NDC and would use any means to remain in power beyond the 2024 general election.
Police meeting and message
The message from the police and the invitation to the meeting by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) followed a petition by the two parties
In a statement issued after the meeting, the police explained that at the meeting, the leadership of the two political parties were commended for availing themselves and contributing to the success of the meeting, "we would like to call on Ghanaians to help us in our effort to build an independent Police Service which will serve the greater good of the Ghanaian people and not the interest of any individual or group of people."
"Once again, we wish to assure the public that we remain committed to ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country at all times including before, during and after all elections in the country."
Attached below is a full copy of the police statement after the meeting
POLICE MEET LEADERSHIP OF NP AND ND OVER HAPPENINGS ON THE POLITICAL FRONT
1. The Police this afternoon met with the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.
2. The meeting which was called at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police was necessitated by press statements issued by the parties and subsequently followed by petitions to the Police Service with each party calling on the Police to arrest certain individuals of the other side for some alleged offences.
3. At the meeting, both parties were given the opportunity to air their grievances. The main issue raised by them was in respect to comments by some political actors from both sides of the divide considered to be inflammatory.
4. The Police also briefed them on two strategic interventions introduced by the Police Administration to handle election and politically related incidents as part of the Police transformation agenda.
5. The Police used the opportunity to provide an update on the status of political violence and related incidents recorded during the recent internal elections of both parties including;
6. The arrest and prosecution of some 14 members of the NPP for disturbances during their constituency election at Enchi and the arrest of nine (9) out of the 16 wanted individuals for disturbances at the national youth and women organizer polls of the NDC at Cape Coast.
7. An update was also provided on the status of the 2020 General Election-related cases including Techiman South and Odododiodio Constituencies and the public will be duly updated on these cases in the course of the week.
8. The first strategic intervention shared with them is the establishment of the Police Election Security Secretariat to work with all political parties and other stakeholders to enhance the management of security for all elections in the country.
9. This is a complete departure from the old order where an election security task force was put together just some months before the general elections.
10. Since its creation over a year ago, the Police Election Security Secretariat has worked with the various political parties in their respective internal elections from the polling station, through the constituency to the national executive elections.
11. The Secretariat is currently working with both parties on their parliamentary and presidential primaries.
12. The second intervention is the setting up of a dedicated legal team to subject all politically related incidents to legal scrutiny to establish whether there are elements of crime or otherwise before any Police action is taken. The Police will, therefore, not intervene in any situation where there is no criminality involved.
13. This is a paradigm shift from the practice in the past where people were arrested in the heat of the moment for politically related incidents as a result of attempts by politicians on either side to whip up public sentiments against the Police thereby creating the impression that the Police supports one side against the other. In such instances when no concrete charges can be levelled against such people they are eventually released thereby creating the impression in the public domain as though the Police were manipulated in effecting their arrests.
14. This initiative has been used to analyze all recent cases such as comments made by the Hon. Minister of Food and Agriculture and the Constituency Youth Organiser for the NDC at Suame, among others.
15. At the meeting, both parties were also urged that with these policing interventions in place, they should do their politics and allow the Police to do policing. We, therefore, called on them to support us including by criticising us constructively to do a professional job in line with our constitutional mandate.
16. As we commend the leadership of the two political parties for availing themselves and contributing to the success of the meeting, we would like to call on Ghanaians to help us in our effort to build an independent Police Service which will serve the greater good of the Ghanaian people and not the interest of any individual or group of people.
17. Once again, we wish to assure the public that we remain committed to ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country at all times including before, during and after all elections in the country.