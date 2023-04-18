'Do your politics and allow us to do our police work' - IGP to NPP, NDC

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Apr - 18 - 2023

The Police Administration has told the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to concentrate on their politicking and allow the police to also concentrate on its policing work.

At a meeting on Monday (April 17, 2023) with the leadership of both political parties in attendance, they were told by the police that with a number of policing interventions in place, "they should do their politics and allow the Police to do policing."

Petition

The NDC and the NPP had petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over alleged inciteful comments made by leading members of both parties.

While the NPP called for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for what the party described as “treasonable and offensive conduct” , the NDC petitioned the CID to, with immediate effect, arrest and prosecute the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for making comments to the party said had the potential to subvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections.

The NPP made the call in a petition signed by the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, and addressed to the Director-General of the CID of the GPS.

The NDC’s petition was signed by the party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, which alleged that Mr Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi Constituency, in addressing NPP supporters at Kwahu Mpraeso, said the NPP would never hand over power to the NDC and would use any means to remain in power beyond the 2024 general election.

Police meeting and message

The message from the police and the invitation to the meeting by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) followed a petition by the two parties

In a statement issued after the meeting, the police explained that at the meeting, the leadership of the two political parties were commended for availing themselves and contributing to the success of the meeting, "we would like to call on Ghanaians to help us in our effort to build an independent Police Service which will serve the greater good of the Ghanaian people and not the interest of any individual or group of people."

"Once again, we wish to assure the public that we remain committed to ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country at all times including before, during and after all elections in the country."