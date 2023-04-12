Nana B petitions Ghana Police for arrest and prosecution of Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah for "treasonable comments"

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 12 - 2023 , 13:06

The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B, has formally petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to arrest, investigate and prosecute former President John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The petition which comes on the heels of a similar action by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accuses the two of committing offences conducive to breaches of the peace, and violating the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

Nana B in his petition argues that Mahama and Nketiah’s statements are aimed at inciting violence for political gain during the 2024 general elections.

He also alleges that the commentary constitutes a veiled threat to overthrow the constitutional process established for conducting general elections in the country.

In his opinion, high-statured persons such as former President Mahama and Chairman Nketiah cannot be immune from arrest and investigation.

The petition contains videos, audios, publications and other relevant materials in support of the petition. Boakye has called for immediate intervention to save Ghana’s democracy and the Fourth Republican constitutional order.

Parts of the petition reads: "Former President John Dramani Mahama, without regard to his stature as a statesman, proudly touted across various platforms, the revolutionary root of the NDC and their unparalleled capacity when it comes to unleashing violence for political gain. Further to this, are his comments to the effect that the NDC's approach to the elections of 2024 shall be one of "do or die" and "boot-for-boot". Invariably, this speaks to their unwavering resolve to use fair or foul means to procure electoral advantage regardless of the consequences. When he was asked during a media interview what he meant by 'boot-for- boot' and 'do or die", and whether with the benefit of hindsight, he would want to retract those incendiary comments, John Dramani Mahama insisted that he meant what he said and that he was never going to retract.

"On the part of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, he has repeatedly threatened fire and brimstone to ensure the victory of the NDC in the 2024 general elections. He has disclosed that the elections shall be bloody and that his party was willing and ready to sacrifice lives to ensure their victory in 2024. He is on record to have stated unequivocally during his victory speech following his election as the National Chairman of the NDC, on December 18, 2022, that, it was time for members of the NDC to continue the fight to win the second Independence of Ghana, and that, they are prepared to sacrifice everything including their lives for an NDC victory in the 2024 general elections.

"Given the influential positions that John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah occupy, the NPP is of the firm conviction that such criminally reckless and treasonable commentary coming from them portends a great danger for the peace and stability of the State, and also have the potential of inciting their supporters to disturb the constitutional order by resorting to some unorthodox and extra-constitutional means of changing a democratically elected government.

"It is my submission that this treasonable and incendiary commentary by John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah taken together, constitute a patterned conduct aimed at inciting NDC party lackeys to employ all means including violence so long as electoral victory is assured. It also constitutes a veiled threat to overthrow the constitutional process established for conducting general elections in the country. Indeed, we believe it was such reckless commentary coming from them that recently emboldened one of their own, the NDC Youth Organizer for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region to brazenly proclaim that the Youth of the NDC were willing to kill people in order to ensure an NDC victory in 2024 general elections.

"On account of the foregoing, I humbly submit that if such vacuous commentary is to be eliminated from our body politic, then high-statured persons such as Former President John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman cannot be immune from arrest and investigations, after all, the principle of equality before the law is enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.

"Madam, the offence of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace that remains on our statute books is to forestall conduct such as the above, that is capable of inciting others to violence and untoward practice, especially considering the influence of the individuals involved. Such utterances ought not be made by any patriotic citizen, much more, a former President and Chairman of the largest opposition party. It is more worrying, that such commentary borders on treason as it threatens the peace and security of the State; and holds in its belly, the capacity to erode all the democratic gains we have made in this Fourth Republic.

"Consequently, and given the fact that statute of limitation does not apply to criminal conduct, I pray your esteemed office to immediately arrest, investigate and prosecute Former President John Dramani Mahama and Chairman Asiedu Nketiah for their unbridled and pernicious conducts as aforementioned. Your immediate intervention is required to save our democracy and the Fourth Republican constitutional order. This, I believe, would serve as a caution that any person, regardless of status, can be reached by the long arm of the law, hence must be guided in their commentary".

Read the entire petition below;