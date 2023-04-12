NDC petitions Police to arrest Bryan Acheampong for 'threatening Ghana's security'

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 12 - 2023 , 06:56

The legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The NDC accuses Acheampong of making comments that undermine the constitution and threaten Ghana's security during the Easter period at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

Addressing party supporters at Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, Acheampong declared that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would never surrender power to the opposition NDC in 2025.

The NDC's Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, claimed that Acheampong's statement is an attack on the constitution and a danger to Ghana's security.

After submitting the petition to the Ghana Police Service, Abraham Amaliba told the press that Bryan Acheampong must be arrested immediately.

The petition contained audio and video footage of Acheampong's statements, which the NDC believes could be interpreted as the NPP intending to use violence to maintain power in the 2024 general elections.

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, also criticized Acheampong for suggesting that the ruling party will cling to power at any cost.

The NDC has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute Acheampong for his comments, which the party describes as irresponsible and treasonous. However, the New Patriotic Party defended Acheampong's statement in a press release.

The NDC's flagbearer hopeful, John Dramani Mahama, assured party delegates in the Akuapem North and South Constituencies that the NDC is undeterred by Acheampong's claim and will not underestimate the role of God in the 2024 elections.

Find below the details of the petition: