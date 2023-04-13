NPP, NDC petition CID over alleged inciteful comments

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Naional Democratic Congress (NDC) have petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) over alleged inciteful comments made by leading members of both parties.

While the NPP has called for the arrest, investigation and proseecution of former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for what the party described as “treasonable and offensive conduct” , the NDC has appealed to the CID to, with immediate effect, arrest and prosecute the Minister of

Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for making comments to subbvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections.

The NPP made the call in a petition signed by the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, and addressed to the Director-General of the CID of the GPS.

The party said the two statesmen, Messrs Mahama and Nketiah at different times, made speeches that indicated that they, together with the rest of the NDC, would do anything fair or foul and in disregard for human lives to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 general election.

The petition by the NPP is coming on the heels of a similar one to the CID by the NDC on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

NDC

The NDC’s petition was signed by the party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, which alleged that Mr Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi Constituency, in addressing NPP supporters at Kwahu Mpraeso, said the NPP would never hand over power to the NDC and would use any means to remain in power beyond the 2024 general election.

“The statements uttered by Hon. Bryan Acheampong could be interpreted to mean that the NPP has conceived a grand scheme to subvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections and any attempt to resist them would be met with violence,” it said.

According to the petition, Mr Acheampong had proven his tendencies for violence when he organised hoodlums posing as National Security operatives to assault the MP for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George, together with some NDC supporters during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

“Given the infamous and unenviable track record of Hon. Bryan Acheampong in organising NPP hoodlums to unleash violence on Ghanaians, his statements on the 8th day of April, 2023 border on national security threats and democracy, and should not be taken lightly,” it said.

The NDC urged the Police service to base on its unwavering stance of clamping down on comments that had the propensity to incite violence and derail the country’s democratic crede.

NPP

The NPP, on the other hand, barely 48 hours after the NDC petition, has also petitioned the CID for what it described as “treasonable and offensive conduct” by two NDC stalwarts, Messrs Mahama and Nketiah.

The petition pointed out that the conduct of Messrs Mahama and Nketiah amounted to “breaching the peace contrary to Sections 180 and 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29) respectively and which offences are to be dealt with in pursuant to Section one of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (ACT 30)”.

For the purposes of evidential proof of the allegations and according to the mandate of the country's laws, the petitioner (Boakye) included videos, audios, publications and other relevant materials in support of the petition.