‘Do or die’ comment not meant for violence — John Mahama

Apr - 14 - 2023

AN aspiring flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has indicated that his "do-or-die" comment is not meant for violence or causing harm to people at the 2024 general election.

He said people within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were unable to understand the comment had twisted it to suit their understanding.

The former President explained that the comment could not mean that NDC members were adequately preparing to resort to violence at the 2024 general election.

Mr Mahama was addressing constituency executive members and party delegates at Osino in the Fanteakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region as part of his three-day campaign tour of the region last Wednesday.

Spirit of alertness

Former President Mahama stated that the 2024 polls was not going to be a joke, that was why his outfit had made that comment “do or die” to rekindle the spirit of alertness.

According to Mr Mahama, because some NPP members could not understand the "do or die" comment and refuse to find the meaning from the dictionary, they twisted it to suit their understanding like to inflict machete wounds on people.

Former President Mahama said the “do-or die” meant NDC members had to work very hard to win the election at all cost but not to engage in violence.

His comments came at a time the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, had petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Mr Mahama and the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for alleged treasonable comments they had made.

The NPP pointed out that Mr Mahama had on many occasions described the 2024 general election as one of “do or die” for the NDC.