Aboagye Dacosta, Yaw Baah, 6 others pick forms for NPP Kumawu primary

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Apr - 14 - 2023 , 08:19

Eight persons have so far picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Kumawu Constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region.

Nominations for the primary are expected to close today, April 14, 2023, after the party announced the picking of the forms from April 11, 2023.

Those who have picked the forms are the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Opanyin Yaw Baah; Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim, Dr Philip Yaw Barnor, Edward Kofi Osei, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Owusu Bempah.

Opanyin Yaw Baah

The Kumawu Constituency Communications Officer of the NPP, Ofori Farried, made this known to the Daily Graphic yesterday.

He said as of yesterday, Thursday, April 13, 2023, a day before the closing of nominations, eight people had picked forms to contest the party’s primary in the constituency.

Replacement

After the successful vetting of the aspirants, the party is expected to hold an election on Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a parliamentary candidate to contest on the ticket of the party in the constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise by the party is to replace the sitting MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, who passed in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Recall

Parliament, before adjourning sine die for the Easter holidays, notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of the need to conduct a by-election in the Kumawu Constituency following the death of Philip Basoah, the NPP MP for the area.

The EC is yet to fix a date for the by-election.

Mr Bosoah, 53, was also a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.