Kumawu by-election: NPP to elect parliamentary candidate April 23

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 12 - 2023 , 07:07

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold election on Sunday, April 23, 2023 to select a parliamentary candidate to contest on the ticket of the party in the Kumawu Constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region.

Parliament, before adjourning sine die for the Easter holidays, notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of the need to conduct a by-election in the Kumawu Constituency following the death of Philip Basoa, the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

The EC is yet to fix a date for the by-election.

Nomination

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to announce the timelines for the party’s primary, said nomination would be opened from April 11 and close on April 14, 2023.

It said nomination forms would be available for purchase at the constituency office of the party.

The statement said the NEC and national council of the party have also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary which would be made available to stakeholders.

Recall

Mr Bosoa, 53, who was also a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

One week celebration

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports from Kumawu that the one week observance of the death of the MP for Kumawu would be held on April 27, 2023.

The head of the family, Asiedu Basoa, who is also the elder brother of the deceased, announced this when some stalwarts of the NPP visited the family to commiserate with them on the demise of the MP.

Mr Boasah said the family was hopeful that by the time the one week observance was held, the necessary consultations would have been held and “we would have agreed on the date for the burial and final funeral rites.”

The death of Philip Basoah, he noted, was a big blow to the family “and we are yet to come to terms with it”.