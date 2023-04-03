Kumawu seat declared vacant by Speaker after Basoah's death

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Apr - 03 - 2023 , 09:30

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has declared the seat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoa, vacant.

He said the decision followed the death of Mr Basoa, 53, on March 27, 2023.

He said he had, therefore, caused the Clerk-to-Parliament to write officially to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a by-election in the area.

“I request you to take appropriate consequential action as required by law,” he said in a letter dated March 31, 2023 in which he directed the Clerk-to-Parliament to write to the EC.

It is in accordance with Section 3 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana (Amendment) Act 1996, Act 527,

Announcement

The Speaker made this known last Friday when he formally notified the House of the vacancy necessitated by the death of Mr Basoa.

Mr Basoa, a three-term MP, reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for treatment.

The Speaker said the House had formally communicated to the chairperson of the EC the unfortunate demise of their colleague, which had led to a vacancy in the House.

Advice

In the wake of the death of the Kumawu MP, Mr Bagbin endorsed the call by some legislators for MPs to take very good care of themselves, health wise.

He said as a former Majority Leader, he previously instituted a measure where every MP was provided the opportunity to go for a comprehensive check-up at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

That time, he said, about 90 plus MPs took advantage of that opportunity.

“Some did not and they gave me good reason why they declined to take the opportunity of that offer,” he said, stressing that Parliament was “ready and willing” to support members to go for check-ups.

“And so leaders should take it up and get in touch with me and the Parliamentary Service Board and we will happily come to the support of members,” he assured.

Health hazards

Acknowledging the hazards and the effects of parliamentary work on the health of members, Mr Bagbin expressed worry that even while he was talking about the health of members “some were not interested in listening to it”.

“If you hear anybody say all ‘die be die’, you can be sure of the background of the person that he is not enjoying life and does not know that God created this world for us to enjoy.

“And so for him, he is not living and that is why they say all ‘die be die’ but all die no be die,” he said.