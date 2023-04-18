Mahama to establish Governance Advisory Council in 2025

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 18 - 2023 , 08:07

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has said he will establish a Governance Advisory Council as part of his vision to improve political governance, help curb corruption and ensure the respect for human rights in the country.

Addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive members and supporters as part of his campaign to lead the NDC to the 2024 election, Mr Mahama said membership of the proposed Governance Advisory Council will include representatives of civil society organisations, religious leaders, traditional leaders and ordinary Ghanaians.

War against corruption

According to Mr Mahama, who is promising to wage a sustained war against corruption and poor governance when elected in 2024, the functions of the council will include the annual release of a State of Governance in Ghana report.

“Every year, the council will release a report on the state of human rights, corruption and a report on our governance, which will serve as a guide for government to know whether we are on the right track with regards to issues of governance, corruption, human rights, media and other freedoms including torture and crime”, President Mahama said.

The establishment of the Governance Advisory Council as promised by former President Mahama will be yet another significant step in his quest to promote better governance and fight corruption.

Code of ethics

A statement signed and issued by the Spokesperson for former President Mahama, said in his first term as President, Mr Mahama introduced a Code of Ethics for Ministers of State and Government Appointees.

The code of ethics reflected his government's vision to maintain a clean government imbued with systems, clear procedures and guidelines for performance and delivery.

Mr Mahama reminded ministers of state that while there are issues that would be accepted in the traditional and cultural context, they are unacceptable under governance ethics and legal conduct.

“One of the strongest ways to prevent unacceptable conduct and abuse of office by public officials is to demarcate the ethical boundaries within which actions and inactions could be deemed to be acceptable or unacceptable”, he noted.