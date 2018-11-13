Develop strong bonds for development - Akufo-Addo advises MPs, MMDCEs

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said the establishment of strong bonds of co-operation between Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives would help generate dignified and productive lives for all Ghanaians.
According to President Akufo-Addo, since the advent of the 4th Republic Ghana had embarked on a path of systematic
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Synergy therefore between two of the main protagonists, that is MPs and MMDCEs, he added, was a prerequisite for a successful journey.
“It is imperative, regardless of our political, ethnic or religious affiliations, that MPs and MMDCEs work together as a team, with the major objective of helping to improve on the living standards of Ghanaians, and helping to build a progressive and prosperous nation.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The reverse, i.e. turf wars and a breakdown in
President Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday when he addressed a joint workshop of MPs and MMDCEs from the Northern, Upper East
As a former three-term MP for Abuakwa South, the President indicated that he had first-hand knowledge of the relationship, harmonious or otherwise, between MPs and MMDCEs and its impact on the
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
“Given that we have an urgent, pressing need to develop Ghana, we cannot entertain distractions occasioned by intractable conflicts between our MPs and MMDCEs,” he said.
New paradigm
President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the new paradigm of effective governance demanded maximum co-operation between Chief Executives and MPs, adding that the closer and more sincere the co-operation between these two principal actors would be, the greater and more extensive would be the development.
The government’s vision of building a “Ghana Beyond Aid”, he stressed, could only be
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said the establishment of strong bonds of co-operation between Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives would help generate dignified and productive lives for all Ghanaians.
According to President Akufo-Addo, since the advent of the 4th Republic Ghana had embarked on a path of systematic
Synergy therefore between two of the main protagonists, that is MPs and MMDCEs, he added, was a prerequisite for a successful journey.
“It is imperative, regardless of our political, ethnic or religious affiliations, that MPs and MMDCEs work together as a team, with the major objective of helping to improve on the living standards of Ghanaians, and helping to build a progressive and prosperous nation.
The reverse, i.e. turf wars and a breakdown in
President Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday when he addressed a joint workshop of MPs and MMDCEs from the Northern, Upper East
As a former three-term MP for Abuakwa South, the President indicated that he had first-hand knowledge of the relationship, harmonious or otherwise, between MPs and MMDCEs and its impact on the
“Given that we have an urgent, pressing need to develop Ghana, we cannot entertain distractions occasioned by intractable conflicts between our MPs and MMDCEs,” he said.
New paradigm
President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the new paradigm of effective governance demanded maximum co-operation between Chief Executives and MPs, adding that the closer and more sincere the co-operation between these two principal actors would be, the greater and more extensive would be the development.
The government’s vision of building a “Ghana Beyond Aid”, he stressed, could only be
Flagship policies
The President noted that the government’s flagship policies such as “Free Senior High School”, “One District, One Factory”, “One Village, One Dam”, “Planting for Food and Jobs”, “Cedi Equivalent of One million dollars per constituency per year” require maximum co-operation of MPs and MMDCEs for their effective implementation.
“The policies have the capacity to transform local economies, and bring wealth, jobs, progress and prosperity to every part of the country so that your constituencies and districts become places where people move to, and not from,” he said.
The President noted that the government’s flagship policies such as “Free Senior High School”, “One District, One Factory”, “One Village, One Dam”, “Planting for Food and Jobs”, “Cedi Equivalent of One million dollars per constituency per year” require maximum co-operation of MPs and MMDCEs for their effective implementation.
“The policies have the capacity to transform local economies, and bring wealth, jobs, progress and prosperity to every part of the country so that your constituencies and districts become places where people move to, and not from,” he said.